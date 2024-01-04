Phagwara: Drug peddler in police net

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling intoxicant tablets. The suspect has been identified as Harpreet Singh, alias Happy, a resident of Bau Pur village. Investigating officer (IO) Sulindar Singh said 305 intoxicant tablets were recovered from his possession. The IO said a case under Sections 22(B), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspects. OC

Man booked in dowry case

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have booked Balwindar Singh, a resident of Gatti Rahime Ki village in Ferozepur, in a dowry harassment case. Santosh Kaur, a resident of Mundi Chohlian village, had filed a complaint with the Senior Superintendent of Police, Jalandhar (Rural), stating that her marriage was solemnised with Balwindar Singh, who is serving in the Punjab Police, in 2020. In her complaint, she said her husband and his family started harassing her, demanding more dowry

three days after the marriage. Investigating officer (IO) Avtar Singh said a case under Sections 406 and 498-A had been registered against the suspects. No arrest has been made. OC

Two arrested for bike theft

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police arrested two persons on the charge of stealing a motorcycle. Investigating officer (IO) Hans Raj said the suspects had been identified as Balwindar Singh, alias Sonu, a resident of Sharak Pur village, and Jaspret Singh, alias Jassi, a resident of Sarinh village. The IO said the suspects were intercepted at a naka and a stolen motorcycle was recovered from their possession. A case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects. OC

man held with illegal liquor

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a person on the charge of smuggling liquor. The suspect has been identified as Dimple Kumar, a resident of Gillan village. Investigating officer Rajinder Singh said 14 bottles of liquor were seized from his possession. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act has been registered.

