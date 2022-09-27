Phagwara: Eight arrested under NDPS Act

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested eight drug peddlers, including six women, on the charge of selling heroin, intoxicants and capsules. Harjinder Singh, DSP, Nakodar, said 12 grams of heroin, 1,835 intoxicants, 371 intoxicating injections and Rs 26,200 in drug money have been seized. The accused have been identified as Nirmal Singh, Jagdish Raj, Kulwindar Kaur, Nimmo, Kaushayla and her daughter Manjit, Sukhwindar Kaur and Jyoti. The SHO said cases have been registered under the NDPS Act. oc

One booked for selling liquor

Phillaur: The Bilga police have booked a man on the charge of selling illicit country-made liquor. Investigating officer (IO) Harjindar Singh said the accused has been identified as Nirmal Singh, a resident of Buta, Kapurthala. The investigating officer said the accused had loaded booze in a four-wheeler, and was intercepted at a naka, but managed to flee. The IO said 1,000 bottles of illicit liquor and four drums have been seized from the vehicle. A case has been registered under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act. oc

Six booked for attacking women

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked six members of a family, including two women, on the charge of assaulting a woman. Investigating officer Surindar Singh said the accused have been identified as Das Ram, his wife Malkito, his sons Amarik, Hem Raj and Surjit Ram and daughter-in-law Bakhsho. Kaushayala, a resident of the same village told the police that the accused had assaulted her and her grandson. The IO said a case has been registered under Sections 323, 341, 148 and 149 of the IPC. oc

Two Proclaimed Offenders held

Lohian: The Lohian Khas police have arrested two Proclaimed Offenders who had been absconding for the last six years. Investigating officer Sarabjit Singh said the accused have been identified as Sukhvir Singh and Harbir Singh, both residents of Barra Yodh Singh village. The accused were wanted in a case of theft.

