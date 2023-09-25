Phagwara: Elderly man goes missing

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: An elderly man has been missing for the past 12 days. SHO Yadwinder Singh said Darshan Kumar (70), a resident of Turna village, has been missing since September 12. A missing report has been registered. OC

Youth falls into well, dies

Phagwara: A Nakodar youth died after falling into a well. Investigating officer (IO) Rannjit Singh said the deceased had been identified as Robin (27), a resident of Bajigar Basti, Mohalla Rehaman Pur, Nakodar. Arjan, father of the deceased, told the police that his son fell into a well and died. The IO said the police, acting under Section 174 of the CrPC, handed over the body to the family after post-mortem. OC

Three booked on assault charge

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked three persons on the charge of assaulting a villager. Investigating officer (IO) Nirmal Singh said the suspects had been identified as Sandeep Mona, a resident of Parjian Khurd village, Gagan Deep Singh, a resident of Bhadma village, and Jasal Singh, a resident of Mehat Pur town. Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Parjian Kalan village, told the police that the suspects attacked him on September 19. He suffered injuries in the incident. A case under Sections 323, 325 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects. OC

Gang of thieves busted, 3 held

Phagwara: The Bilga police busted a gang of thieves and arrested its three members. Investigating officer (IO) Anwar Masih said the miscreants had been identified as Taranpreet, alias Bhundi, Tirath and Surinder, alias Bindu, all residents of Meon Wal village. Kulwant Kaur, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the miscreants barged into her house and stole Rs 10,000, gold and silver ornaments. The IO said a case under Sections 380 and 454 of the IPC has been registered. OC

Three booked for petrol pump loot

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked three unidentified persons on the charge of snatching cash and a mobile phone from a petrol pump salesman. Krishan Eshwar, a native of Bihar and working as a salesman at a petrol pump in Nagal Ambian village, complained to the police that three unidentified miscreants riding a car and armed with sharp weapons and a pistol stopped at the pump around 6.30 pm on September 19 and attacked him. They snatched Rs 30,000 and a mobile phone from him before fleeing from the spot. Investigating officer Balkar Singh said a case under Section 379 (B-2) of the IPC had been registered.

#Nakodar #Phagwara