Phagwara: Foreign student held with drugs

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The police have arrested a foreign student and recovered 209 intoxicant tablets from his possession. Superintendent of Police Gurpreet Singh said the suspect had been identified as Abdullahi Shehu Gijawa of Nigeria, who is presently residing at Miherru village near LPU. He was residing there after the completion of his studies. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect. OC

Man booked for sexual assault

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by a woman, the Rawalpindi police have registered a case against her father-in-law on the charge of sexually assaulting her. SHO Rawalpindi Usha Rani said the suspect, Khushal Singh, was also a member of the village panchayat. He managed to escape from the spot. The victim, who was married two and a half months ago to Gurjinder Singh, son of the suspect, told the police that Khushal tried to sexually assault her several times. The police have registered a case against him under Section 354-A of IPC and initiated further investigations into the matter. OC

PO lands in police net

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur (Nakodar) police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) who was absconding for the past few months. Station House Officer (SHO) Jatinder Kumar said the suspect had been identified as Raj Preet Teji, alias Raja, a resident of Udho Wal village. He was wanted in a case registered for kidnapping a minor in 2022 and was declared a PO in 2023.