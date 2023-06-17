Phagwara gets new power feeder

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 16

Chief Engineer, PSPCL (North Zone), Ramesh Lal Sarangal, along with Deputy Chief Engineer Gulshan Chottani and Additional SE Hardip Kumar today inaugurated a new 11 KV feeder at Manak-Wahid village near Phagwara to provide uninterrupted power supply to agriculture consumers of nearby six villages during this paddy season.

Additional SE Hardip Kumar said the farmers of Malikpur, Sahni, Wahid and Nasirabad villages would also be facilitated. SDO Amit Kumar was also present on the occasion.