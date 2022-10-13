Phagwara gets regular SDM after five months

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, October 12

Residents of Phagwara heaved a sigh of relief as Amardeep Singh Thind took charge as the Phagwara Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) today.

Most bureaucrats remain apprehensive about being transferred to Phagwara, thanks to undue political interference and corruption in the city. The post of the Phagwara SDM fell vacant in the third week of May when Kulpreet Singh was transferred from the city.

Ranjit Singh, the GA to the Kapurthala DC, was initially given the additional charge of the SDM. But he spent merely a month in that role. The additional charge was then transferred to PCS officer Randeep Singh, who served in this role for a few days before Kapurthala SDM Jai Inder Singh was given the charge. Inder Singh was relieved from Phagwara on July 11 and the post of the SDM fell vacant again. After this, the official duties were carried out by PCS officers deputed by the Kapurthala DC.

PCS officer Satwant Singh was later appointed as the Phagwara SDM on August 12, but he unexpectedly put in his papers on September 14. He deposited a cheque of Rs 3 lakh in lieu of a three-month notice. Following his resignation, DC Kapurthala Vishesh Sarangal handed SDM Kapurthala Lal Vishwas Bains the additional charge of the Phagwara SDM. Bains took charge on September 14.

This makes Thind the sixth official in less than five months to take on the role of the Phagwara SDM.