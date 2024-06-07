Phagwara girl turns author at 14, pens anthology of 30 poems

Jalandhar, June 6
At the age of 14 years, Jaesryna Sachdeva, a Phagwara-based girl, has already penned an anthology of 30 poems – “Verses of the Soul”. She is a student of Class IX in Delhi Public School, Jalandhar.
‘An all-rounder’
Voracious reader
I have always been a keen observant of nature. I started by jotting down whatever metaphoric phrases or lines came to my mind. I was a voracious reader. I enjoy reading fantasies and thrillers. ‘Pride and Prejudice’ has been one of my favourite reads. — Jaesryna Sachdeva
Having started writing poetry during lockdown, the young author said she kept on honing her skills ever since. “I have always been a keen observant of nature. I started by jotting down whatever metaphoric phrases or lines came to my mind. I was a voracious reader. I enjoy reading fantasies and thrillers. ‘Pride and Prejudice’ has been one of my favourite reads,” she said.
The teen said: “I was in Class VIII when I had written most of the poems included in the book and got them printed this year. Hard copy of my book is already out and is available on Amazon and it indeed gives me a sense of pride”.
As one goes through her first poem “The Light at the End of the Tunnel”, its lines – “The harder the journey, the sweeter the fruit; and life’s never just a cakewalk, that’s absolute” - with deep meanings seem to come quite unexpectedly from a kid of her age.
Daughter of businessman Satnam S Sachdeva and Hardeep Sachdeva, Jaesryna nicely explains the meaning of her name. “Jaes means victorious and Ryna is princess. I enjoy being called as my parents’ victorious princess,” she said.
Her parents said: “Our daughter is an all-rounder. She is a badminton and basketball player. She is also good at playing guitar. She plays piano with both her hands. She does her best at everything she tries her hands on.”
Her mother Hardeep, who runs a boutique, showed the sketches, including her self-portrait, her daughter made using pencil and charcoal.
Jaesryna is also a YouTuber. Her elder brother Guraziz Singh is a second-year BTech student at Thapar University in Patiala.
Asked about her aim, the chirpy girl said, “I want to be an architect, but will pursue my love for literature all along. I am already working on my next project, which is a novel based on a murder mystery.”
