Phagwara Improvement Trust chief joins BJP

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: Senior Congress leader and Phagwara Improvement Trust chairman Sohan Lal Banga joined the BJP in the presence of senior leaders. He met senior BJP leader and Punjab BJP in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Chandigarh on Sunday. Banga, a former PPCC secretary, was annoyed with the Congress over being denied ticket. Meanwhile, two former BJP councillors, Gurdeep Deepa and Om Prakash Bittu, who had joined the Congress after differences with Union Minister Som Parkash re-joined the BJP. Also, BJP candidate from the Phagwara Vijay Sampla filed his nomination papers. Union Minister Som Parkash, who is being considered as an opponent of Sampla, accompanied him. OC

Passports of 16 to be cancelled

Hoshiarpur: The district police have initiated an action to cancel the passports of 16 absconding offenders and deport them to India. Hoshiarpur SSP Dhruman H Nimbale has directed the authorities concerned to make all possible efforts to prevent any untoward incident in the district. Under this, 16 offenders have been identified under Sections 82/83 of the CrPC and 299 of the CrPC. A letter has been sent to the Regional Passport Authority concerned to take a suitable action and cancel their passports and deport them to India. Besides, criminal offenders belonging to other districts and states are also being identified. OC

1 held for selling illicit liquor

Nakodar: The Mehatpur police have arrested a villager on the charges of selling illicit liquor. Investigating Officer (IO) Vijay Kumar said nine bottles of hooch were recovered from the accused, identified as Makhann Singh, a resident of Rai Pur Gujran village. A case under Section 61/1/14 of the Excise Act has been registered against the accused, who was released on bail. OC

One arrested for sand mining

Nurmahal: The Bilga police have arrested a villager on the charges of illegal sand mining. Investigating Officer (IO) Varinder Mohann Singh said the accused has been identified as Bagicha Singh, a resident of Sudhara village. The police impounded a tractor-trolley loaded with illegal sand and arrested the accused near a village. A case under Section 21 of the Punjab Mining Act and Section 379 (theft) of the IPC has been registered against the accused. Later, he was released on bail. OC

Govt buildings defaced by posters

Nakodar: The Mehatpur and Lohian Khas police have booked unidentified persons on the charges of defacing government buildings by pasting poll posters. Investigating officers said the police had received multiple complaints that the accused had pasted election-related materials on the buildings of government schools in Mehatpur and Lohian Khas. A case under Section 3 of the Punjab Prevention of Defacement of Property Act 1997 has been registered against unidentified persons.