Phagwara: Indemnify rail mishap victims, CM Bhagwant Mann urged

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, November 23

Even after 16 years, the state government has failed to release the full compensation announced for the next of kin of the four victims of the November 23, 2006 train mishap near Gumtala village on Phillaur-Nakodar rail section.

Four girl students were killed when their vehicle was hit by a train on the Phillaur-Nurmahal rail section near Gumtala village that day.

Aashia of class XI, Daljinder Kaur of BA-I and Kiranjit Kaur of BA-III, all residents of Pasla village, were killed on the spot. Rajvir Kaur of Gumtali village succumbed to her injuries later. They were students of PTM Arya College, Nurmahal.

The government had announced Rs 5 lakh each for the deceased’s kin and Rs 50,000 for the families of the injured. The government handed over Rs 1 lakh to families of the deceased. An amount of Rs 20,000 was given to the kin of the seriously injured victims. The families say they have approached the authorities time and again for the compensation to be paid in full but to no avail.

Locals say that during the Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha elections, SAD-BJP and Congress leaders had promised that the compensation would be given immediately, but to no avail.

College managing committee chairman Om Parkash Kundi has urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to release the amount without any further delay.

