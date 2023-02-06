Phagwara liquor smuggler held

Phagwara: The Phagwara police arrested a liquor smuggler and recovered 9,180 ml of illicit liquor from his possession last night. The accused was identified as Harpreet Singh, a resident of village Khotrra. A case under the Excise Act has been registered. OC
Three rob man of bike, cellphone
Phagwara: Three unidentified motorcycle-borne robbers snatched a mobile phone and motorbike of Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Mahal Gate, Goraya, last night. The victim was returning home when the robbers struck near village Gohawar and snatched his mobile by pointing sharp-edged weapons at him. The robbers managed to flee. The Goraya police have registered a case. OC
Woman drug peddler nabbed
Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a woman drug peddler on a charge of selling poppy husk. SHO Sukhdev Singh said 20 kg of poppy husk was recovered from the accused, Kulwindar Kaur, a resident of Pandori Khas village. The SHO said a case under Section 15(b), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused and her husband who managed to flee leaving behind a motorcycle on which he was traveling with his wife with the contraband. OC
3 POs booked on court orders
Phillaur: The Bilga police have booked three proclaimed offenders (POs) on a charge of not appearing in the court. SHO Mohindar Pal said the Phillaur judicial magistrate had ordered that the accused — Dharmindar Singh, Jagdeep Kumar and Sukhdev Singh — were proclaimed offenders in cases registered against them, and should be booked under Section 174-A. OC
Elderly man found dead
Phagwara: An unidentified elderly man (65) was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a park in Hargobind Nagar of Phagwara on Friday. The police have kept the body in the Civil Hospital mortuary.
