Phagwara man arrested after scuffle with cop

Phagwara, February 23
Following a complaint lodged by constable Harmanpreet Singh, the city police arrested Sudhiran, a resident of Mohalla Hadiabad in Phagwara under Section186, 353, 279,129,179 and190 of the Indian Penal Code and under provisions of Motor Vehicles Act last night.
The accused, identified as Rohit, was posing as a media person and indulged in a scuffle with another constable. A police team stopped him while driving a Royal Enfield motorcycle without helmet. The situation became tense when the police asked him to show the documents of the bike at Hargobind Nagar chowk in Phagwara near the Blood Bank. The accused refused to show the documents and tore the police uniform of the constable. The police are investigating the matter.
