Phagwara: Man booked for confining woman

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked a person on the charge of confining a woman. Investigating officer (IO) and Malsian police post-in-charge Gurnam Singh said the suspect had been identified as Santokh Singh, a resident of Pati Shahla Nagar, Malsian village. In her complaint to the police, Baljit Kaur, a resident of Sadik Pur village, said the suspect confined her inside the boundary wall of her farmhouse at Pati Shala Nagar, Malsian village. The IO said a case under Section 342 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC had been registered against the suspect. OC

4 rural telephone exchanges closed

Phagwara: The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has decided to close all rural telephone exchanges serving only less than 20 telephone connections. Sub-Division Officer (SDO), Telephones, Jaswinderpal said here today that merely 650 landline telephones are operational in Phagwara city at present. He said that four out of a total of 13 rural telephone exchanges have been closed permanently which include the telephone exchange at village Ranipur, Rampur Sunrra, Wahid and Panchhat. The SDO said that the remaining nine telephone exchanges would also be closed by March 31 next year. He said that due to large-scale theft of copper wires, the BSNL is working to replace landline service with fibre service in this era of modern technology in which landline connection could work with Wi-Fi.

