Phagwara: Man booked for raping wife

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have booked a man on the charge of raping his wife living separately. Investigating officer (IO) Inspector Arshpreet Kaur said the suspect had been identified as Manjinder Singh Tagarr, a resident of Nurmahal. In her complaint to the police, the victim said she had been living separately for the past six years. The suspect barged into her house on the morning of May 19 and forcibly established physical relations with her. A case under Section 376-B of the IPC has been registered against the suspect. OC

Cash stolen from house

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked a person on the charge of stealing cash from a house. Investigating officer (IO) Janak Raj said the suspect had been identified as Pal, alias Bhalu, a resident of Khan Pur Dhada village. Baljit Singh, a resident of the same village, told the police that the suspect barged into his house on the morning of May 18 and stole Rs 10,000 from his almirah. A case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC has been registered against the suspect. OC

Woman held with illicit liquor

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a woman for selling illicit liquor. The suspect has been identified as Surjit Kaur, a resident of Sango Wal village. Investigating officer Dalvara Singh said nine bottles of booze were seized from her possession. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act has been registered. OC

Husband booked for harassment

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have booked a man on the charge of harassing his wife. Investigating officer (IO) VM Singh said the suspect had been identified as Karan Rattu, a resident of Mithrra village. Ramandeep Rattu, a resident of the same village, told the police that her husband was mentally torturing her and harassing her. A case under Section 498-A of the IPC has been registered against the suspect. OC

PO lands in police net

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), who was absconding for the past one year. Investigating officer Davinder Singh said the accused had been identified as Charanjit Singh, alias Chana, a resident of Kaim Wala village. He was wanted in a case of drug peddling. OC

3 booked on assault charge

Phagwara: The Bilga police have booked three persons on the charge of assaulting a villager. Investigating officer (IO) Ashwani Kumar said the suspects had been identified as Narinder, Happy, and Bhura, all residents of Bilga village. Amrik Singh, a resident of Aujla, told the police that the suspects waylaid him on May 15. They attacked him and also threatened him with dire consequences. A case under Sections 323, 324, 341, 506 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects. Raids are being conducted to nab the suspects.

#Phagwara