Phagwara: Man booked for seeking dowry

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by a young woman, the Phagwara police have registered a case under Sections 498 and 406 of the IPC against her husband on the charges of torturing her physically and mentally to fulfill the demand for more dowry. The victim Meenakshi Jain, a resident of Government Colony, Phagwara, told the police that she was married to a Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) resident Ashrut Jain on March 4 in 2017. She said that her parents gave sufficient dowry items, including gold, and moreover transferred Rs 1 lakh to her husband. She said that after marriage, the couple shifted to Mumbai but her husband continued his attitude and started beating her up to bring more dowry. No arrest has been made so far. SP Mukhtiar Rai said the police are investigating the matter. OC

On the run, phone snatcher nabbed

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have arrested an absconding snatcher on the charges of snatching a mobile phone from a slum dweller. Investigating Officer (IO) Daljit Singh said the accused, Balprit Singh, is a resident of Kangni Wal village. Pala Ram, a slum area resident near the railway station, Nurmahal, complained to the police that he was returning from Talwan village on his cycle when two accused riding a motorcycle waylaid him near a religious place in Kandola Kalan village and snatched his mobile phone. The IO said the snatched mobile phone was recovered from Balprit’s possession. OC

Peddler arrested under NDPS Act

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling intoxicant capsules. Investigating Officer (IO) Mandeep Singh said 220 intoxicant capsules were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Rikki, a resident of Aallo Wal village. The IO said that a case under Section 22(b), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused. OC

One booked for motorcycle theft

Phagwara: The Shahkot city police have booked an unidentified miscreant on the charge of stealing a motorcycle. Saneh Pal Singh, a resident of Sohal Jagir village, complained to the police that he parked his motorcycle (PB-67-D-5279) outside his house on April 14 from where it was stolen. Investigating Officer Nirmal Singh said a case under Section 379 (theft) of the IPC has been registered against the unidentified accused. OC

Man missing from nakodar

Phagwara: A 65-year-old man, a resident of Bhalla Enclave in Nakodar, has been missing for the last three days. Sham Lal complained to the police that his father Jiya Ram left the house without telling anybody on April 28 and did not return home. Investigating Officer Ranjit Singh said a missing report has been registered in this connection.