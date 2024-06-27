Phagwara: Man held for firing at house

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have arrested a person on the charge of endangering the life and personal safety of a person. NRI Harkirat Singh, a Canadian citizen and a native of Bulanda village, told the police that an unidentified person opened fire in front of the gate of his house on the night of June 18. Investigating officer Maninder Singh said a case under Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC has been registered. OC

Youth booked for kidnapping

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked a youth on the charge of kidnapping a minor. Investigating officer (IO) Kewal Singh said the suspect had been identified as Salim, alias Simur, a resident of Malsian village. Karanjit Kaur, a resident of the same village, told the police that the suspect kidnapped her minor daughter on June 22 by inducing her on the pretext of marriage. A case under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366-A (procuration of minor girl) of the IPC has been registered against the suspect. Further investigations were on. OC

Woman nabbed for murder bid

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have arrested a woman on the charge of attempting to murder, voluntarily causing hurt with weapons and rioting. Investigating officer (IO) Maninder Singh said the suspect had been identified as Paramjeet Kaur, alias Prema, a resident of Dharme Dian Chhana village. The IO said a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 458 (housebreak by night after preparation for hurt, assault), 323, 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons), 427 (mischief) and 148 and 149 (rioting) of the IPC was registered against the suspect and eight others, including two women, on October 14, 2023. OC

PO lands in police net

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) after a gap of six years. Investigating officer (IO) Gurnam Singh said the accused had been identified as Sikandar Singh, alias Shubham, a resident of Parjian Kalan village near here. The IO said the accused was wanted in a case of kidnapping and raping a minor registered in 2016 and was declared a PO in 2018. OC

Elderly farmer goes missing

Phagwara: A 60-year-old farmer, a resident of Nakodar city, has been missing for the past eight days. Satbir Kaur, a resident of Mohalla Guru Nanak Pura, told the police that her bother Satnam Singh, a farmer, went outside to purchase seeds on June 18, but did not return home. Investigating officer Hans Raj said a missing report had been registered.

