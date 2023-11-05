Phagwara: Man held for theft at shop

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a person on the charge of stealing a mobile phone and other items from a shop. Investigating officer (IO) Dinesh Kumar said the suspect had been identified as Lovepreet Singh, alias Lov, alias Luki, a resident of Malsian village. In his complaint to the police, Tarlochan Singh, a resident of the same village, said the suspect barged into his shop on October 31 and stole a mobile phone and an electronic hearth. A case under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the suspect. The police recovered stolen goods from his possession. OC

1 nabbed for snatching car

Phagwara: The Sadar Police have arrested a person for snatching a car from a person at the gunpoint at Khangura village near here. The suspect has been identified as Jagdev Singh, alias Jagga, a resident of Raiwal village. Phagwara DSP Jaspreet Singh said the police had arrested the suspect and recovered the stolen vehicle from his possession. A case in this regard was registered on the statement of Rohiteshwar, a resident of Sector 34, Chandigarh. OC

3 mobile phones seized from jail

Hoshiarpur: The Central Jail Administration recovered three mobile phones from prisoners during a search on the premises. According to information, Assistant Superintendent Chaman Lal, posted in the Central Jail, told the police that mobile phones were recovered from two prisoners during the search of cell number 19 in the jail. The accused have been identified as Ajay Kumar, a resident of Nandachor, and Gurjant Singh, a resident of Amritsar district. In another case, Assistant Superintendent Satnam Singh said during the search, a mobile phone was recovered from barrack no. 21. The police have registered cases and initiated investigation into the matter. OC

2 held with drugs, 23 liquor bottles

Hoshiarpur: The district police have recovered a huge quantity of drugs and drug money from various places. Acting on a tip-off, the Mahilpur police arrested a person who was selling intoxicating pills at the house of an NRI. The police said a large number of intoxicating pills and drug money worth Rs 10,000 were recovered from the suspect, identified as Shaukat Ali, a resident of Mahilpur. The Model Town police arrested a person, Pankaj, a resident of Fatehgarh, and recovered 23 bottles of liquor from him.

