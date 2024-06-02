Phagwara: Man loses gold ring to bikers

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: Two unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched a gold ring from a social activist at the gunpoint in Chahal Nagar here on Friday. The incident took place when the victim, Ramesh Dhiman (80), Patron, Vishawkarma Dhiman Sabha, was going to bring medicine on a scooter. The robbers snatched his ring and fled the spot. The police have registered a case. OC

Motorcyclist dies in mishap

Phagwara: A biker died on the spot after a canter bearing registration number PB-05-S-4546 hit his motorcycle near Kanshi Nagar on the national highways here on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Uttam Chand, a resident of Himachal Pradesh and presently residing in Ludhiana. The police arrested the canter driver, identified as Rohit Kumar, a resident of Firozepur, and impounded the vehicle. The police have registered a case under Sections 304A, 279 and 427 of the IPC. They handed over the body to the family members after post-mortem examination.

