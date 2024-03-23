Phagwara man murdered near Dharamsala after tiff with dhaba owner

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 22

A pall of gloom descended over Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar (Tibbi) here after news of the murder of the resident in Bhagsunag, near Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh, was received on Thursday.

Navdeep (32) was reportedly beaten to death by some Himachal residents near parking in Bhagsunag after a heated exchange with a dhaba owner and some taxi drivers on Thursday.

Navdeep along with his younger brother Harman and his brother-in-law Gagandeep Singh had gone to McLeodganj and after meals at a dhaba, they had a heated exchange with its owner and staff along with some 15 to 20 nearby taxi drivers. Later, taxi drivers attacked him. Navdeep sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead by doctors.

The McLeodganj police have registered a case under Sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code against six persons in this connection. “Further investigation is in progress in the case,” the police said. Navdeep is survived by his wife and son.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala #Phagwara