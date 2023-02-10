Phagwara MC acts against illegal ads; 250 get notice

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 9

As many as 250 notices have been issued to property owners and firms in Phagwara against illegal advertisements put up across the city.

Remove them immediately The firms and property owners in question have been asked to remove the advertisements immediately. The shopkeepers could only put up one board on their property, not anywhere they want. — Dr Nayan Jassal, Phagwara MC Commissioner

Phagwara Muncipal Corporation Commssioner Dr Nayan Jassal said illegal and unauthorised advertisements had been put up in the city’s various markets, roads and pillars by property owners and firms. She said the Advertisement Department of the MC had issued notices to the violators under Section 123 of the PMC Act 1976.

The firms and property owners in question have been asked to remove the advertisements immediately. The Commissioner said under the Punjab Municipal Outdoor Advertisement Bylaws 2018 and PMC Act 1976, any shopkeeper could only post one board associated with their trade or work on their property. She also said, as per laws, the board could be permitted to be only as wide as their property and 3 feet in height.

Further, the board could only bear the shop’s (or trade’s) name, address, trade, number logo and service details. It could not advertise any brand or company. She further added that putting up of boards over the roofs or on top of buildings was also prohibited.

MC Phagwara, Advertisement Wing, Superintendent, Amit Kalia said action was being taken against unauthorised advertisements from time to time and such boards put up at government places, roads or pillars were also impounded. He said so far 250 such notices had been issued, and the violators have also been fined.