Phagwara MC chief inspects dump sites

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 30

Ahead of the festive season, Phagwara Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal today inspected secondary dump sites in the city and the material recovery facility plant.

He also issued necessary instructions to officials of the health branch. He said efforts were being made by the administration to improve the system and also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the administration in keeping their surroundings clean. Panchal appealed to the city residents not to use plastic envelopes.

Superintending Engineer Rajinder Chopra, XEN Krishna Gopal Babbar, Chief Sanitary Inspector Ajay Kumar, Vikas Vasdev and Hitesh Sharma were also present.

#Environment #Phagwara #Pollution #Polythene Ban #Single Use Plastic Ban