Phagwara MC collects Rs 5.7 crore property tax

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 13

Phagwara Municipal Commissioner Dr Nayan Jassal today said the property tax branch has made record collections during 2022-23.

For the first time in the history of Phagwara MC, the property tax branch has made an income of Rs 5.75 crore. Advertisement tax and trade licence fee targets have also been achieved by more than 100 per cent. Amit Kalia, Superintendent, junior assistant Vivek Sharma, clerk Surinder Pal, Ravinder Negi, Jasveer Singh and Rakesh Kumar were awarded by the MC.