Phagwara MC Commissioner inspects dump sites

Phagwara, November 29
Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal today inspected secondary dump sites in the city and the material recovery facility plant including the ones located on Hoshiarpur Road, Old Post Office Road, near Bahara Hospital, Mal Godam Road, Basant Nagar etc. He instructed officials of the MC health branch to pay attention to cleanliness and urged residents to support the administration in keeping the city clean.
Panchal said efforts were being made by the administration to improve the system and also appealed to the residents to cooperate with the administration in keeping their surroundings clean, appealing to them not to use plastic envelopes.
