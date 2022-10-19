Phagwara MC cracks whip on plastic users; 20 challans issued

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 18

In view of the adverse effects of plastic on human health and the environment, Phagwara Municipal Corporation Commissioner Nayan Jassal today called on the public to help make Phagwara a plastic-free city.

Need public support This campaign can be transformed into a mass movement with the support of people. The civic body will also ropein people from all walksof life to give the citya makeover. -- Nayan Jassal, MC commissioner

While launching a massive drive of the Punjab Pollution Control Board to make Phagwara plastic-free, the MC Commissioner noted that plastic plays havoc with the health of the residents.

On the first day of the drive against plastic, the civic body issued 20 challans and confiscated 50 kg of plastic bags. The Commissioner stressed that the main goal of the campaign is to make the residents aware of the ill effects of plastic.

She further said, “This campaign can be transformed into a mass movement with the support of people. The Municipal Corporation will also rope in the people from all walks of life to change the look of the city.”

The Commissioner also said that the civic body would not leave any stone unturned to make this campaign a huge success. She also warned of strict action against those found using single-use plastic.