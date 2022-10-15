Phagwara MC initiates ‘Mera Shehar, Mera Maan’ campaign in Bhagatpura

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 14

The Phagwara Municipal Commissioner Dr Nayan Jassal today undertook the Bhagwant Mann led government’s flagship campaign “Mera Shehar, Mera Maan” in Bhagatpura.

She said the campaign would aim to make the cisty clean, green and pollution-free, spread awareness about sanitation and improve standard of living.

She said that under the campaign various activities would be executed and MC officials would visit the wards to supervise them.

To make it a community-based campaign, she urged people to contribute actively. The people must come forward to ensure cleanliness of their wards/ mohallas daily, she added.