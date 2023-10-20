Phagwara MC Poll: Verdict on delimitation sets ball rolling

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, October 19

After the verdict of Punjab and Haryana High Court on rejecting and cancelling the new delimitation of Municipal Corporation and instructing to hold MC elections on the previous delimitation of 2020, roads have now been cleared to hold MC elections in Phagwara. Though Punjab Government has issued a notification to complete process of MC elections by November 15, it seems that MC elections could be delayed by a few days.

Meanwhile, leaders belonging to different political parties have started visiting different religious places to pray for the victory of their respective parties. Most politicians could be seen contacting astrologers to know what the stars hold in store for them in terms of electoral fortunes.

Though AAP is the ruling party, despite claims of unity, factionalism in the party could harm and create hindrances in its victory. Former minister Joginder Singh Maan is leading one faction of AAP in Phagwara. His son Harji Maan is working hard to bring more and more people into the AAP mainstream while the other faction is being lead by Improvement Trust Chairman Kashmir Singh Malhi, Santosh Kumar Gogi, Market Committee Chairman Talwinder Ram and District Planning Board chairperson Lalita Saklani.

On the other hand, BJP, the so-called disciplined party, is also perceived as being divided in two different factions, one led by Union Minister Som Parkash and the other by former Union Minister Vijay Sampla. A tug of war between Som Parkash and Sampla group can be witnessed in Phagwara.

