Phagwara MC to float tenders for waste management

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 29

Phagwara will be soon get rid of 58,000 metric tonne of solid waste. The Municipal Corporation, Phagwara, float the tenders in this regard in the coming week.

Divulging the details, MC Commissioner Dr Nayan Jassal said in consonance with the commitment of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to make cities clean, green and pollution-free, bio-remediation of the solid waste dumpsite in accordance with the Solid Waste Management Rules would take place at an estimated cost of Rs 2.82 crore. She said the civic body would float tender for this purpose in the coming week. The waste problem would be solved in coming six months, she added.

Rs 2.82 cr earmarked Phagwara generates approximately 58,000 MT of solid waste, which is dumpted on six acres at Bhogpur...bio-remediation of the dump site will take place at an estimated cost of Rs 2.82 crore. Dr Nayan Jassal, MC Commissioner

She said the Municipal Corporation, Phagwara, generated approximately 58,000 MT of solid waste, which was dumpted on six acres at Bhogpur. She said at present the MC was managing the waste with mechanical separator but the process was slow and would take years at this pace so it needs professional disposal. She said the waste dump site was located at 10 km from the city and was in operation for more than 20 years.

The MC Commissioner said that the quantity of existing waste in this dumpsite has been calculated based on the survey undertaken by the MC last month. Subsequently, she said a plan was formulated by the civic body as per which complete segregation of the waste would take place. She said manure would be made from the wet waste while optimum utilisation of dry waste would also be ensured. She said the requisite permissions had already been received.