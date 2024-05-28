Phagwara: Minor girl kidnapped

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked an unidentified person on the charge of kidnapping a minor girl. Amarjit Kaur, a resident of Shankar village, told the police that an unidentified person kidnapped her minor daughter by inducing her on the pretext of marriage on May 23. Investigating officer Harjit Singh said a case under Sections 363 and 366 of the IPC has been registered against the suspect. OC

2 nabbed with illegal liquor

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested two persons on the charge of brewing and selling illicit country-made liquor. Investigating officer Avtar Singh said 25 bottles of illegal liquor were recovered from the suspect, identified as Mandeep Singh, a resident of Murid Wal village. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act has been registered. In another case, the police recovered 68 bottles of illegal liquor and 35 kg of lahan (raw liquor) from Ram Lal, a resident of Kang Khurd village. OC

Woman arrested with poppy husk

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a woman drug peddler on the charge of selling poppy husk. Investigating officer (IO) and Malsian police post in-charge Kewal Singh said 5.10 kg of poppy husk was recovered from her possession. The suspect has been identified as Jaswinder Kaur, a resident of Pati Shahla Nagar, Malsian village. A case under Sections 15-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered. OC

Biker flees with gold chain, rings

Phagwara: An unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreant snatched a gold chain, three gold kadas and two gold rings from two women in Chahal Nagar locality here on Sunday morning. As per reports, the incident took place around 5.40 am when the victims - Jyoti Kochhar and Nidhi Chhabrra - were on a morning walk. The suspect snatched two gold rings and two gold kadas from Jyoti and a gold chain and a gold kada from her companion Nidhi. The suspect managed to flee from the spot. The police have registered a case against the suspect. They are scrutinising the footage of CCTV cameras to get clue about the suspect. OC

Thieves strike at two houses

Phagwara: Three mobile phones and Rs 5,000 were found stolen from the house of Ram Raj in Kirpa Nagar locality on Sunday night. In another incident, a mobile phone was reportedly stolen from the house of Harsh Chopra in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar here on Saturday night. The police have been informed about the incident. OC

Vehicle thief in police net

Phagwara: The police arrested a vehicle thief and recovered a motorcycle without a number plate from his possession on Sunday night. The suspect has been identified as Herry, a resident of Goraya. A case under Sections 379 and 411 of IPC has been registered against the suspect. OC

2 booked in land dispute case

Hoshiarpur: The dispute over the possession of the land of Bhagwan Shri Valmiki Ashram situated on the local Hariana Road took a new turn when the police booked two suspects on charge of threatening people associated with the ashram over the phone from jail and abroad. The police said Vikas Hans and his associates told them that they received calls on their phones. They said the callers threatened them not to oppose the encroachment of the ashram land or face dire consequences. The police have registered a case against the suspects, Ladi and Saurabh, residents of Hoshiarpur. OC

Case for hurting religious feelings

Hoshiarpur: The Model Town police station has registered a case for desecrating the statue installed at the Lord Shri Valmiki Ashram located on Hariana Road. However, the police have not named anyone so far. The police said, Hansraj, a resident of Raiyan Mohalla, said that the pen attached to the large statue of Lord Shri Valmiki installed in the Lord Valmiki Ashram has been broken, due to which the sentiments of the community have been hurt. OC

Earring snatched from woman

Hoshiarpur: The police have registered a case against an unidentified snatcher on the basis of a complaint by a woman for snatching her gold earring. The police said that Balveer Kaur, a resident of Sant Bhag Singh Nagar, told them that on May 15, she was walking on the street outside her house. She said two motorcycle-borne youths came and snatched the gold earring from her ear and ran away. OC

Three booked on fraud charge

Hoshiarpur: The Tanda police station has named three suspects in the case for duping a man of Rs 15 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. The police said Joginder Kaur, a resident of Kandhari Chakk, told them that Mukhtiyar Singh, his wife Harjeet Kaur, and his son Manjeet Singh had defrauded her of Rs 15 lakh in the name of sending her abroad. OC

Money exchanger shop looted

Phillaur: Three unidentified motorcycle-borne robbers looted Rs 35,000 from the SK Money Exchanger Shop in Phillaur on Monday afternoon. Ravi Khosla, the owner of the shop, said three robbers looted Rs 35,000 from his employee, Sharano, by threatening her with a sharp-edged weapon. The police said the girl sustained minor injuries during a scuffle with the suspects, who managed to flee. The police have registered a case and they are scanning the CCTV footage of the shop. OC

Five-day yoga camp from June 5

Phagwara: The Bharatiya Yoga Sansthan, headed by Ajay Kochhar, organised a foot march here early on Sunday morning. A large number of women dressed in white participated in the march which passed through the main roads and streets of the town. The participants raised slogans like “Yoga Rakhe Nirog”. Pankaj Gautam and Rajneesh Kapoor, both participants, said that the Sansthan will organise a five-day yoga camp from June 5 to June 9 at Kamla Nehru Public School in Hargobind Nagar to educate the participants about diabetes and on ways to prevent it through yoga.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nakodar #Phagwara