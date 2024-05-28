 Phagwara: Minor girl kidnapped : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

In brief

Phagwara: Minor girl kidnapped

Phagwara: Minor girl kidnapped


Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked an unidentified person on the charge of kidnapping a minor girl. Amarjit Kaur, a resident of Shankar village, told the police that an unidentified person kidnapped her minor daughter by inducing her on the pretext of marriage on May 23. Investigating officer Harjit Singh said a case under Sections 363 and 366 of the IPC has been registered against the suspect. OC

2 nabbed with illegal liquor

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested two persons on the charge of brewing and selling illicit country-made liquor. Investigating officer Avtar Singh said 25 bottles of illegal liquor were recovered from the suspect, identified as Mandeep Singh, a resident of Murid Wal village. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act has been registered. In another case, the police recovered 68 bottles of illegal liquor and 35 kg of lahan (raw liquor) from Ram Lal, a resident of Kang Khurd village. OC

Woman arrested with poppy husk

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a woman drug peddler on the charge of selling poppy husk. Investigating officer (IO) and Malsian police post in-charge Kewal Singh said 5.10 kg of poppy husk was recovered from her possession. The suspect has been identified as Jaswinder Kaur, a resident of Pati Shahla Nagar, Malsian village. A case under Sections 15-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered. OC

Biker flees with gold chain, rings

Phagwara: An unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreant snatched a gold chain, three gold kadas and two gold rings from two women in Chahal Nagar locality here on Sunday morning. As per reports, the incident took place around 5.40 am when the victims - Jyoti Kochhar and Nidhi Chhabrra - were on a morning walk. The suspect snatched two gold rings and two gold kadas from Jyoti and a gold chain and a gold kada from her companion Nidhi. The suspect managed to flee from the spot. The police have registered a case against the suspect. They are scrutinising the footage of CCTV cameras to get clue about the suspect. OC

Thieves strike at two houses

Phagwara: Three mobile phones and Rs 5,000 were found stolen from the house of Ram Raj in Kirpa Nagar locality on Sunday night. In another incident, a mobile phone was reportedly stolen from the house of Harsh Chopra in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar here on Saturday night. The police have been informed about the incident. OC

Vehicle thief in police net

Phagwara: The police arrested a vehicle thief and recovered a motorcycle without a number plate from his possession on Sunday night. The suspect has been identified as Herry, a resident of Goraya. A case under Sections 379 and 411 of IPC has been registered against the suspect. OC

2 booked in land dispute case

Hoshiarpur: The dispute over the possession of the land of Bhagwan Shri Valmiki Ashram situated on the local Hariana Road took a new turn when the police booked two suspects on charge of threatening people associated with the ashram over the phone from jail and abroad. The police said Vikas Hans and his associates told them that they received calls on their phones. They said the callers threatened them not to oppose the encroachment of the ashram land or face dire consequences. The police have registered a case against the suspects, Ladi and Saurabh, residents of Hoshiarpur. OC

Case for hurting religious feelings

Hoshiarpur: The Model Town police station has registered a case for desecrating the statue installed at the Lord Shri Valmiki Ashram located on Hariana Road. However, the police have not named anyone so far. The police said, Hansraj, a resident of Raiyan Mohalla, said that the pen attached to the large statue of Lord Shri Valmiki installed in the Lord Valmiki Ashram has been broken, due to which the sentiments of the community have been hurt. OC

Earring snatched from woman

Hoshiarpur: The police have registered a case against an unidentified snatcher on the basis of a complaint by a woman for snatching her gold earring. The police said that Balveer Kaur, a resident of Sant Bhag Singh Nagar, told them that on May 15, she was walking on the street outside her house. She said two motorcycle-borne youths came and snatched the gold earring from her ear and ran away. OC

Three booked on fraud charge

Hoshiarpur: The Tanda police station has named three suspects in the case for duping a man of Rs 15 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. The police said Joginder Kaur, a resident of Kandhari Chakk, told them that Mukhtiyar Singh, his wife Harjeet Kaur, and his son Manjeet Singh had defrauded her of Rs 15 lakh in the name of sending her abroad. OC

Money exchanger shop looted

Phillaur: Three unidentified motorcycle-borne robbers looted Rs 35,000 from the SK Money Exchanger Shop in Phillaur on Monday afternoon. Ravi Khosla, the owner of the shop, said three robbers looted Rs 35,000 from his employee, Sharano, by threatening her with a sharp-edged weapon. The police said the girl sustained minor injuries during a scuffle with the suspects, who managed to flee. The police have registered a case and they are scanning the CCTV footage of the shop. OC

Five-day yoga camp from June 5

Phagwara: The Bharatiya Yoga Sansthan, headed by Ajay Kochhar, organised a foot march here early on Sunday morning. A large number of women dressed in white participated in the march which passed through the main roads and streets of the town. The participants raised slogans like “Yoga Rakhe Nirog”. Pankaj Gautam and Rajneesh Kapoor, both participants, said that the Sansthan will organise a five-day yoga camp from June 5 to June 9 at Kamla Nehru Public School in Hargobind Nagar to educate the participants about diabetes and on ways to prevent it through yoga.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nakodar #Phagwara


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab has 92 AAP MLAs, how can BJP topple government: Arvind Kejriwal to Amit Shah

2
Trending

‘Statue of Liberty’ in Punjab: Viral video triggers hilarious reactions; netizens say ‘owner installed it after being denied US Visa’

3
Diaspora

‘Harvard, do you hear us’: Shruthi Kumar who won contest to speak at graduation ceremony 'revolts', dramatically goes off-script; watch viral video

4
Uttar Pradesh

IRS officer arrested after live-in partner found dead inside posh Noida flat

5
Punjab

Punjab minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

6
Punjab

No relief for Aam Aadmi Party MLA Jaswant Singh

7
India

Rajkot gaming zone fire: Civic chief, police commissioner transferred; Gujarat HC says it doesn't have faith in state machinery

8
Trending

‘Insanely’ viral photo: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan with IPL trophy after KKR's win

9
India

Karnataka sex scandal: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna apologises to parents; says will appear before SIT on May 31

10
India

Analysis: Government godowns overflow with wheat but will retail food prices ease

Don't Miss

View All
At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

Top News

Bomb scare on Delhi-Varanasi IndiGo flight; passengers evacuated

Bomb scare on Delhi-Varanasi IndiGo flight; passengers evacuated

Anti-sabotage checks are on and nothing suspicious has been ...

Punjab town that won’t be divided by political & religious hatred

Punjab town that won’t be divided by political & religious hatred

Muslim-majority Malerkotla remains unaffected by polarising ...

Minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

Punjab minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

Modi’s urban Naxal remark insult to 3 cr Punjabis: Kejri

Modi’s urban Naxal remark insult to 3 crore Punjabis: Arvind Kejriwal

After Shah’s statement, Mann dares BJP to topple his govt

Moosewala’s 2nd barsi to be a low-key affair

Here is why Sidhu Moosewala’s 2nd barsi to be a low-key affair

Several NGOs would organise blood donation camps at his memo...


Cities

View All

For Congress veteran, stock market volatility is guide to poll outcome

For Congress veteran, stock market volatility is guide to poll outcome

Amritsar has not seen any work under MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla: BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu

People are returning to Congress in grief, claims MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Railway crossings tie up Pathankot city in knots, Dinesh Singh Babbu assures of solution

Shrinking green cover issue finds no mention in any Lok Sabha candidates’ speech

INDIA VOTES 2024: M also stands for mehangai, Tharoor reminds PM Modi

INDIA VOTES 2024: M also stands for mehangai, ShashiTharoor reminds PM Modi

Zirakpur: Another fire breaks out in Baltana furniture market

Chandigarh: Former BJP mayors list achievements of party

BJP manifesto old wine in new bottle: Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari

Chandigarh: Poll expenses jump as campaigning picks up

Investigation into hospital fire in Delhi finds serious safety violations

Investigation into hospital fire in Delhi finds serious safety violations

Families grieve loss of infants

Delhi Govt orders fire audit at all health facilities

Delhi residents reel under searing heat, relief expected after May 30

Swati Assault Case: National Commission for Women seeks probe of call records

Minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

Punjab minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

AAP supporters hope the party’s work will stand them in good stead

Union leader put under house arrest ahead of Delhi CM’s roadshow

Spreading voter awareness through satires, jokes

Police stop girl’s cremation over suspicion, send body for autopsy

This time we want all 13 seats: Kejriwal to voters in roadshow

This time we want all 13 seats: Kejriwal to voters in roadshow

Raja seeks votes on development agenda

Amit Shah’s ‘big position’ promise raises stakes for Bittu in poll battle

Sahnewal police arrest 3 gamblers

3 arrested with illegal liquor, poppy husk

Aides of foreign-based gangster nabbed, target killings averted

Aides of foreign-based gangster nabbed, target killings averted

Punjab CM to hold roadshow today

Thieves strike at NRI’s house