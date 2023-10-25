 Phagwara: Mobike stolen, case registered : The Tribune India

  • Phagwara: Mobike stolen, case registered
Phagwara: Mobike stolen, case registered

Phagwara: Mobike stolen, case registered


Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have booked an unidentified person on the charge of stealing a motorcycle. In his complaint to the police, Tirath Rattu, a resident of Ravidaspur Mohalla, Nakodar, said his motorcycle, bearing registration number PB-EH-3218, was stolen from outside a bank on September 16. Investigating officer Rannjit Singh said a case under Section 379 of the IPC had been registered against the unidentified person. OC

Driver booked for rash driving

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked an unidentified truck driver on the charge of causing death by negligence. Lakhwinder Sahni, a resident of Kulaar village, told the police that the truck, which was being driven in a negligent manner, hit his sister-in-law Soni Devi, who was on foot, at the Uggi bazaar on October 22. The victim, who suffered serious injuries in the mishap, breathed her last. She later succumbed to her injuries. Investigating officer Rajinder Singh said a case under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving on a public road) of the IPC had been registered against the unidentified truck driver. OC

Passersby nab two snatchers

Phagwara: Passersby nabbed two snatchers who were fleeing after snatching gold earrings from a woman, Gurbax Kaur, near the DSP office in Phillaur on Monday. The incident took place when the victim was returning home. The woman raised an alarm, following which passersby nabbed the snatchers. They were later handed over to the police. OC

Biker killed in road accident

Phagwara: A man died on the spot after the motorcycle (bearing registration number PB-9N-7685) he was riding was hit by a speeding vehicle from the rear near Rawalpindi village on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Bhabhiana village. The incident took place while he was coming to Phagwara. He was brought to the Civil Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The police have registered a case under Sections 279, 304-A and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the unidentified vehicle driver. The body was handed over to the family members after the post-mortem examination.

