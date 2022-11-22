Phagwara municipal wards' delimitation still not complete

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, November 21

Though the term of the Phagwara Municipal Corporation headed by Mayor Arun Khosla expired on March 10, 2020, there are still no signs of any election yet.

June deadline missed In a letter dated June 1 to the commissioners of Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala and Phagwara MCs, the Director, Local Government, directed them to complete the delimitation of municipal wards within a week so that the elections could be conducted on time. It's November and the delimitation of wards hasn’t been complete yet.

The Phagwara MC is among a few civic bodies which are being administrated by bureaucrats as the state government could not arrange to conduct the polls even after years of the expiry of their terms, citing the incomplete delimitation of the wards as the reason. The delimitation process is underway in Phagwara too.

The MC Commissioners had also been asked to collect population data of each block through a door-to-door drive. The department had further told the MC Commissioners to keep all record of population data (with the break-up) and registers of total population of each ward in safe custody.

