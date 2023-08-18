Phagwara: One more held for assault

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested one more person on the charge of assaulting a villager. Investigating Officer (IO) Buta Ram said the suspect had been identified as Jagtar Chand of Begumpur. Paramjit Kumar, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the accused and two unidentified persons barged into his shop and beat him up with baseball bats. He suffered serious injuries in the incident. The IO said a case under Sections 323, 452 and 427 of the IPC was registered. OC

Biker booked for negligent driving

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked a motorcyclist on the charge of causing death by negligence. Investigating Officer (IO) Sukhwinder Singh said the suspect had been identified as Mankirat Singh, a resident of Sarihn village. Kundan Lal, a resident of Bajuha Khurd village, complained to the police that the suspect, who was driving his motorcycle rashly, hit Parwinder Singh of Bajuha Khurd village near Tahli village on August 15, killing him and seriously injuring three other members of his family who were riding pillion on his bike. A case has been registered. OC

Thief lands in police net

Phagwara: The police arrested a thief and recovered a stolen bike and a mobile phone from his possession on Wednesday night. The suspect has been identified as Jumadin, a resident of Ranipur village. He confessed his involvement in theft cases. A case under Sections 397 and 411 of IPC has been registered. OC

Fire breaks out at house

Phagwara: Household goods were destroyed in a devastating fire that broke out at a house in the city. Two fire tenders were pressed into service to control the blaze. Short-circuit in power lines is said to be the cause of the fire. The exact loss could not be estimated yet.

