Phagwara: One more nabbed for murder bid

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested the second suspect on the charge of attempt to murder. Investigating officer (IO) Buta Ram said the suspect had been identified as Taranjit Singh, alias Kalu, a resident of Udho Wal village. Lovpreet Singh, a resident of Parjian Khurd village, told the police that the suspects waylaid him on May 24. They attacked him with sharp weapons and threatened him. The IO said a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) 323, 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (committing crime with common intention) of the IPC was registered. OC

Man held with stolen items

Phagwara: Following a complaint lodged by Dr Tejinder Singh, a resident of Model Town, Phagwara, the police have arrested a thief and recovered several stolen goods, including taps and copper wire, from his possession on Tuesday night. The suspect has been identified as Sunny, a resident of Balmiki Mohalla here. A case under Sections 380 and 454 of the IPC has been registered against the suspect.

