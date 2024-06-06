Phagwara: One more nabbed for murder bid

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested the second suspect on the charge of attempt to murder. Investigating officer (IO) Buta Ram said the suspect had been identified as Taranjit Singh, alias Kalu, a resident of Udho Wal village. Lovpreet Singh, a resident of Parjian Khurd village, told the police that the suspects waylaid him on May 24. They attacked him with sharp weapons and threatened him. The IO said a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) 323, 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (committing crime with common intention) of the IPC was registered. OC
Man held with stolen items
Phagwara: Following a complaint lodged by Dr Tejinder Singh, a resident of Model Town, Phagwara, the police have arrested a thief and recovered several stolen goods, including taps and copper wire, from his possession on Tuesday night. The suspect has been identified as Sunny, a resident of Balmiki Mohalla here. A case under Sections 380 and 454 of the IPC has been registered against the suspect.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court directs Himachal Pradesh to release 137 cusecs surplus water; asks Haryana to facilitate flow to Delhi
Says Himachal should release surplus water on June 7 with pr...
PM invites India's neighbourhood leaders for swearing-in ceremony; yet to dial Pakistan; Biden calls up to congratulate Modi
PM Modi has not called up Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sh...
Canadian PM Trudeau congratulates Modi on election win, steps up ‘rule of law’ in relationship with India
Says Canada stands ready to work with his government to adva...
Narendra Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain
NDA elects PM its leader | TDP eyes Speaker’s post, 5 berths...