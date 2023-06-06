Phagwara Oppn opposes ward map

Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, june 5
Resentment among the Opposition parties was visible in Phagwara after the ward map was released by the Municipal Corporation.
7 raise objection
So far, as many as 91 people have visited the MC office to see the new ward map. Of them, seven persons have registered their objections
Former Mayor Arun Khosla, Congress MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, former BJP president Balbhadhar Sein Duggal and Akali leader Ranji Khurana alleged the newly released map was prepared to only please the ruling party. They also accused the Phagwara MC of being biased.
The term of the Municipal Corporation expired in 2020, but the MC elections could not be conducted due to one or other political reasons.
Meanwhile, the ward map after delimitation has been pasted and published. It is accessible to public for a week from 8 am to 1 pm daily. In a press release issued by the MC here today, 91 people visited the MC office to see the new ward map on the first two days. Of them, seven persons have registered their objections.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India, US agree on roadmap to fast-track defence tech transfer
Eye on China, reiterate commitment to ensure free, open Indo...
Wrestlers join work, but say won’t give up
Rubbish reports of their withdrawal from protest
Services resume at Balasore crash site
Puri Vande Bharat 1st passenger train to run on restored tra...
IIT-Madras best institute, seven IITs among top 10
PGI 2nd best medical institute after AIIMS-Delhi; PU slips t...
India raising issue of climate justice with every nation: PM
Says world paying price for wrong policies of some developed...