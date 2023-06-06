Phagwara Oppn opposes ward map

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, june 5

Resentment among the Opposition parties was visible in Phagwara after the ward map was released by the Municipal Corporation.

7 raise objection So far, as many as 91 people have visited the MC office to see the new ward map. Of them, seven persons have registered their objections

Former Mayor Arun Khosla, Congress MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, former BJP president Balbhadhar Sein Duggal and Akali leader Ranji Khurana alleged the newly released map was prepared to only please the ruling party. They also accused the Phagwara MC of being biased.

The term of the Municipal Corporation expired in 2020, but the MC elections could not be conducted due to one or other political reasons.

Meanwhile, the ward map after delimitation has been pasted and published. It is accessible to public for a week from 8 am to 1 pm daily. In a press release issued by the MC here today, 91 people visited the MC office to see the new ward map on the first two days. Of them, seven persons have registered their objections.