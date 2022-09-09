Phagwara: Power supply to sugar mill colony cut, restored

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 8

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) cut off the power supply to sugar mill colony here due to the non-payment of the outstanding electricity bill of about Rs 45 lakh on Wednesday afternoon. The matter was brought to the notice of Phagwara SDM Satwant Singh, who immediately intervened and the power supply to the colony was restored by late Wednesday evening.

More than 600 family members of 150 employees of the sugar mill are residing in the colony. BKU (Doaba) general secretary Satnam Singh Sahni also reached the spot and brought the matter to the notice of Director, Agriculture Department.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Singh, director, Golden Sandhar Mills Limited, Phagwara, has expressed inability of the owners to run the sugar mill. In a letter written to the Cane Commissioner Punjab on Tuesday evening, he said the mill management was facing difficulties to run the affairs of the sugar mill now.

Mill owner Sukhbir Singh Sandhar said as discussed with officials in a meeting on September 5, the company was suffering losses since 2009 due to the slowdown. The mill management said, “The state government can run the mill as it had suffered a huge loss of Rs 15 crore.”