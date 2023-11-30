Phagwara resident nabbed with stolen two-wheelers

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 29

The city police have arrested a person and recovered three stolen motorcycles and an Activa scooter from his possession.

SHO City Gaurav Dhir said the suspect had been identified as Mahesh, a resident of Rihana Jattan village near Phagwara. He was presented in the court, which sent him to police remand.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed that he had stolen three motorcycles and a scooter from Mega Mart. The police have registered a case against him under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC.

Canter stolen

Phagwara: A canter was reportedly stolen from near Chachoki village here on Tuesday night. Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Palahi, told the police that he had parked his vehicle near a petrol pump on Monday evening and later found it missing. A case has been registered in this regard.

#Phagwara