Phagwara rly station to be made world-class: MoS

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, February 21

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash today said the Phagwara Railway Station has been included in the list of 29 railway stations which would be developed as a world class station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Talking to the press at his residence in Phagwara on Tuesday, he said the Vande Bharat Express train would run between Delhi and Amritsar in future. The train will have only one stop in the journey. He said more than Rs 25 crore would be spent to turn the Phagwara Railway Station into a world class station.

The minister said three underpaths would also be constructed near Mauli, Gobindpura and the Kherra Road at a cost of Rs 47 crore to facilitate the people. He said the Phagwara Railway Station would be equipped with ultra modern world class facilities.

Commenting on the performance of the AAP Punjab Government, the minister said, “The state government could not live up to the expectations of the people as the law and order (system) has collapsed. The government could not even tackle the drug menace.”

Discussing the increasing illegal encroachments around and under the National Highways, the minister said encroachments should be removed by Municipal Corporation only, and that the NHAI authorities have written to the Phagwara MC Commissioner.