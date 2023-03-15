Phagwara SDM post vacant

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, March 14

Why are PCS officers avoiding joining at Phagwara as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM)? Frequent transfer of officers has raised this question again.

Undue political pressure or increasing corrupt practices could be a reason why most PCS officers avoid Phagwara. It has been noticed that in the last 10 months, three SDMs posted at Phagwara were transferred.

The Tribune has learnt that after the transfer of SDM Kulpreet Singh in May last year, the Deputy Commissioner, Kapurthala, gave the additional charge to SDM, Kapurthala, Lal Vishwas Bains who kept charge till August. Then SDM Satwant Singh was posted at Phagwara on August 13 who in a dramatic move suddenly resigned from his post on September 13, only after a month.

After his resignation, Deputy Commissioner, Kapurthala, Vishesh Sarangal again appointed SDM Kapurthala, Lal Vishwas Bains with the additional charge of SDM Phagwara who assumed his additional charge on September 14. Again on October 12 last year, Amardeep Singh Thind was posted as SDM Phagwara. He was again transferred in a surprising way only after five months. He remained in Chandigarh for more than a month for official training and the additional charge was given to SDM Kapurthala, Lal Vishwas Bains, during his training period.

Though SDM Thind was transferred from Phagwara suddenly, shockingly no one has been posted at Phagwara as SDM so far.