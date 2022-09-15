Phagwara SDM puts in papers

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara,September 14

Satwant Singh, SDM, Phagwara, has resigned from his post. The news of his resignation today spread like wildfire in most parts of the region and almost officers of different departments were seen enquiring from each other about the resignation of a thorough gentle officer so suddenly. He deposited a cheque of Rs 3 lakh in lieu of three-month salary for the notice period.

After his resignation, Deputy Commissioner Kapurthala Vishesh Sarangal today appointed SDM Kapurthala Lal Vishwas Bains with additional charge of SDM Phagwara, who joined and took his additional charge this afternoon.

Why are PCS officers avoiding joining in Phagwara? This question has become talk of the town these days. Either undue political interference or increasing corrupt practices may be the cause of his resignation. Earlier, the post of SDM Phagwara was lying vacant after the transfer of then SDM Kulpreet Singh in mid May and DCs were giving additional charges of SDM Phagwara to SDMs Kapurthala till August 12.

Even in the bureaucratic reshuffle on July 7, the state government transferred 21 IAS and 47 PCS officers, but Phagwara failed to get a new Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). Satwant Singh joined as SDM Phagwara on August 12 and resigned from his post on September 12. It is learnt that he sent a sealed envelope to Phagwara office asking the staff to hand over it to the Kapurthala DC who was supposed to visit Phagwara on Monday, but he did not come on that day.

However, neither the cause of resignation of Satwant Singh could be known nor despite repeated attempts Satwant Singh could be contacted on phone which was switched off today.

