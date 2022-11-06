Phagwara: Sexagenarian dies by suicide

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: A 63-year-man died by suicide on Thursday night. Investigating officer (IO) Daljit Singh said the deceased had been identified as Chain Singh, a resident of Saido Wal. Major Singh, a cousin of the deceased, told the police that Chain had consumed sulphas tablets as he was mentally unwell. The police have registered a case and handed over the body to the family following a post-mortem examination. oc

Five booked for kidnapping youth

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked five persons on the charges of assaulting and kidnapping a youth. Investigating officer (IO) Aatamjit Singh said the accused are Harprit Singh, and Mithu and their three unidentified accomplices. Pardeep Kumar, a resident of Malsian, told the police that the accused had barged Jaskaran Singh Bhullar's shop, assaulted him, before kidnapping him.

The IO said a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 323, 324, 45, 364, 506, 148 and149 of the IPC have been registered against the accused. oc

Man booked for torturing wife

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by Kartar Estate resident Manju Manchanda, the police have registered a case under Section 498-A of the IPC against her husband Kamal Manchanda, on the charge of torturing the complainant physically and mentally. He was allegedly demanding more from her in dowry. No arrest has been made yet. oc

Man flees with trailer, booked

Hoshiarpur: The Chabbewal police registered an FIR against an accused for forcibly taking a trailer loaded with paddy away and threatening the owner. According to the information, Saurabh Sharma, a resident of village Bharowal, alleged that Daljit Singh, alias Sonu, a resident of village Sarangwal, forcibly took a trailer loaded with paddy from his fields. A case has been registered against the accused. OC

Drug Smuggler in police net

Hoshiarpur: The Hariana police have arrested a smuggler and recovered 61 gram of intoxicating powder from his possesion. The accused has been identified as Gurmeet Ram, alias Nikka, a resident of Simbali. An FIR under Sections of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused. OC

Two held with stolen items

Phagwara: Nakodar cops have arrested two thieves, and recovered some stolen items from their possession. Investigating officer Rajindar Singh said the accused have been identified as Mandip Singh of Bulla village and Vinay of Jogian Dharam Kot in Moga.