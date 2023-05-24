Phagwara: Speeding car hits bike; two killed

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: Two persons were killed on the spot when a speeding vehicle hit their motorbike near Chaheru late last night. The victims were identified as Tushar, a resident of Biring village, and his friend Bharat who was riding pilion. The police have registered a case under Sections 304-A, 279, 337, 338 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code against an unknown driver. The bodies of both victims were handed over to their families after the post-mortem examination. TNS

Elderly Man run over by train

Phagwara: A 65-year-old man was run over by a train near the local railway station last night.The deceased, identified as Jaswant Lal of Preet Nagar, was crossing the railway lines. Government Railway Police have registered a case and handed over the body to his family after the autopsy. oc

Woman drug smuggler held

Phagwara: Police arrested a woman drug trader and recovered 17 grams of heroin from her possession last night. DSP Phillaur Jagdish Raj said the arrested accused, identified as Kausalya, a resident of Village Shankar near Nakodar was arrested at a check-point near Phillaur. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered.