Phagwara: Speeding car hits bike; two killed

Phagwara: Two persons were killed on the spot when a speeding vehicle hit their motorbike near Chaheru late last night. The victims were identified as Tushar, a resident of Biring village, and his friend Bharat who was riding pilion. The police have registered a case under Sections 304-A, 279, 337, 338 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code against an unknown driver. The bodies of both victims were handed over to their families after the post-mortem examination. TNS
Elderly Man run over by train
Phagwara: A 65-year-old man was run over by a train near the local railway station last night.The deceased, identified as Jaswant Lal of Preet Nagar, was crossing the railway lines. Government Railway Police have registered a case and handed over the body to his family after the autopsy. oc
Woman drug smuggler held
Phagwara: Police arrested a woman drug trader and recovered 17 grams of heroin from her possession last night. DSP Phillaur Jagdish Raj said the arrested accused, identified as Kausalya, a resident of Village Shankar near Nakodar was arrested at a check-point near Phillaur. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Oppn set to keep away from new Parl launch
TMC, CPI, AAP announce boycott | Cong decision soon
Certification from govt labs now must for exporting cough syrups
Move follows 3 WHO alerts over substandard drugs
Rescued from Oman, Punjab women relate ordeal
Lured by agents over greener pastures, they were ‘enslaved, ...
Women bag top 4 spots in civil services exams
Ishita Kishore, IAF officer’s daughter, stands 1st