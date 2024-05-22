Phagwara: Students showcase collections

Tribune News Service

Phagwara: LPU School of Fashion Design presented its exceptional talent at the esteemed ‘Lifestyle Week 2024’ held at Gurgaon. The two-day extravaganza witnessed a fusion of creativity and innovation as LPU designers showcased their latest collections. The students presented their dresses on the Eclat-Eleve theme. LPU Chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal commended the students for their remarkable journey from campus to the national stage. The students had worked on myriad concepts, ranging from Korean pop culture to Indian mythology.

Investiture ceremony held

Kamla Nehru Public School, Phagwara, had the “Prefectorial Board Investiture Ceremony” for the academic year 2024-25. During the event, the newly elected members of the Student Council pledged to uphold the school motto with regard and esteem. The occasion was graced by the parents of the prefectorial board students. Paramjeet Kaur Dhillon, Principal (Administration & Innovation), assisted by Dr Charu Chhabra, Principal (Academics), pinned badges on the young office-bearers and presented them with House colour sashes as a mark of honour. Fifty members of the Student Council took oath and assured to contribute to creating a more peaceful and inclusive environment, both within the school and beyond.

42 students get job offers

As many as 42 students from the Department of Management, Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus, have been placed with multinational companies on a good salary package. Students Shubhi, Aranpreet and Sunita were placed at a salary package of Rs 5 lakh per annum with Arvind Fashions (a subsidiary of Tommy Hilfiger). Harleen, Jagdeep and Sourav got selected as managers with Bajaj Finserv Ltd at a package of Rs 4.93 lakh per annum. Shrishti has joined as a Senior Agency Manager at Rs 4.65 lakh per annum salary package with Ageas Federal Life Insurance. Shivani and Chetna got selected at a salary package of Rs 3.5 lakh per annum with Hoping Minds. Khushboo, Priyanka, Jagdeep, Chetna, Himanshu, Tarun and Sakshi got selected as Assistant Managers with Axis Bank at Rs 3 lakh per annum.

Expert talk organised

The CV Raman Science Society of Hansraj Mahila Mahavidyalaya organised an expert talk on “Biological Hydrogen Production from Organic Wastes: Bioprocess Engineering and Biorefinery approaches” under a Government of India scheme. The resource person was Dr Nitai Basak, Associate Professor, Department of Biotechnology, Dr BR Ambedkar NIT, Jalandhar. Prof Ajay Sareen, Principal, Dr Seema Marwaha, Dean Academics and Head of Zoology Department, Deepshikha, in-charge, Faculty of Sciences and Saloni Sharma, in-charge of CV Raman Science Society gave a floral welcome to the guest. Dr Basak gave details about the hydrogen production through Purple Sulfur Bacteria, various environmental parameters required, importance of inoculum age of bacteria in hydrogen production and associated challenges.

