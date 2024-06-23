Phagwara: Thieves strike at five shops

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: Five shops were reportedly burgled here on Friday night. As per information, shutters of five shops were found broken and goods worth lakhs missing. The suspects also took away DVRs along while fleeing. The police have registered a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC and initiated further investigations into the matter. OC

Five arrested with drugs

Phagwara: The police arrested five drug peddlers and recovered seven grams of heroin, 500 grams of ganja and 695 intoxicant tablets from their possession on Friday night. SSP Vatsala Gupta said the police recovered seven grams of heroin from Mukesh Tandon, a resident of Daddal Mohalla, Phagwara; 500 grams of ganja from Mohammad Rinief, who is residing at a PG here and a native of Kerala; 210 intoxicant tablets from Seema Rani, a resident of Chhajj Colony, Phagwara; 175 intoxicant tablets from Maya Rani, a resident of Chhajj Colony, Phagwara; and 310 intoxicant tablets from Mandip Singh, a resident of Joginder Nagar, Phagwara. The police registered cases under the NDPS Act against the suspects. OC

Two held with illicit liquor

Phagwara: The police arrested two liquor smugglers and recovered illicit liquor from them. SSP Vatsala Gupta said the suspects had been identified as Ajay Kumar, a resident of Khotrra village, and Manak, a resident of Chhajj Colony, Phagwara. The police recovered 29 bottles of illicit liquor from Ajay and 1,800 ML of illicit liquor from Manak. Cases under the Punjab Excise Act have been registered against the suspects. OC

Man booked on assault charge

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have booked a man for assaulting a woman. The police said the suspect had been identified as Baljinder Singh, a resident of Pandori Jagir village. Paramjit Kaur, a resident of the same village, told the police that the suspect waylaid her on June 16. He assaulted her and also threatened her with dire consequences. A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restrain), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered against the suspect. OC

Illicit liquor seized, 1 held

Nakodar: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a person for selling illicit liquor. The suspect has been identified as Jagdeesh Singh, a resident of Loh Garh village. Investigating officer Major Singh said 26 bottles of illicit liquor were recovered from his possession. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act has been registered against the suspect.

