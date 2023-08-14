Phagwara to get 3 more Aam Aadmi Clinics

Phagwara, August 13
After the success of Aam Aadmi Clinics in Hadiabad and Guru Nanakpura, Phagwara, three more such clinics will be opened here on the eve of Independence Day tomorrow.
Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Dr Lehmber Ram said Dr Kamaljit Kaur Sahni would be the in-charge of the clinic in Hargobind Nagar, which would be inaugurated by the ADC, Phagwara.
The SMO said Dr Simran Puri would be the in-charge of the clinic in Baba Gadhia Park, which would be inaugurated by Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Captain Karnail Singh.
He said the DC would also inaugurate the clinic on the Khotrra Road where Dr Shiashant Bains would be the in-charge.
