Phagwara to have new administrative complex

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 28

With an aim to facilitate the people of Phagwara by providing all administration-related services under one roof, the state government has sanctioned Rs 3.96 crore to construct a new administrative complex here soon.

This was stated by former minister and senior AAP leader Joginder Singh Mann here today. Mann said he met Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday and submitted important demands of the Phagwara people. The demands were immediately accepted the CM and announced the said amount for the administrative complex, claimed the AAP leader.

#Phagwara