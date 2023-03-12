Phagwara traders to get SMS on power cuts

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 11

Industrialists belonging to Laghu Udhyog Bharti, Phagwara, headed by Pankaj Gautam urged Chief Engineer Ramesh Lal Sarangal to avoid scheduled power cuts on Sunday, and keep them for some other day.

In an impressive function hosted by LUB, they also requested the chief engineer to bring the Jamalpur Zone under Phagwara and to streamline the regular power supply to the Chack-Hakim industrial zone.

The chief engineer, while addressing industrialists appealed to the consumers to register their mobile numbers with the department which will soon start an SMS service to inform the consumers about any power cut.

Deputy Chief Engineer Inderpal Singh, Phagwara XEN Hardip Kumar, LUB former president Ashok Sethi and others were also present on the occasion.