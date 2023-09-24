Phagwara: Two arrested for bike theft

Phagwara, September 23
The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested two persons on charge of stealing a motorcycle.
Investigating officer (IO) Jasvir Singh said the suspects had been identified as Amrit Pal, a resident of Rurrka Kalan village falling under the Mullan Pur Dakha police station, Ludhiana, and Nirmal Singh, a resident of Mohi village falling under the Sudhaar police station, Ludhiana.
The investigating officer said the police got a tip-off that the suspects, who were habitual thieves, were coming to Nakodar from the Nurmahal side to sell a stolen motorcycle. After getting information, the police intercepted them at a naka and recovered a stolen motorcycle bearing registration number PB10HD6008 from their possession.
The investigating officer said a case under Section 379 (theft) had been registered against the suspects.
