Phagwara: Two arrested for bike theft

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 23

The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested two persons on charge of stealing a motorcycle.

Investigating officer (IO) Jasvir Singh said the suspects had been identified as Amrit Pal, a resident of Rurrka Kalan village falling under the Mullan Pur Dakha police station, Ludhiana, and Nirmal Singh, a resident of Mohi village falling under the Sudhaar police station, Ludhiana.

The investigating officer said the police got a tip-off that the suspects, who were habitual thieves, were coming to Nakodar from the Nurmahal side to sell a stolen motorcycle. After getting information, the police intercepted them at a naka and recovered a stolen motorcycle bearing registration number PB10HD6008 from their possession.

The investigating officer said a case under Section 379 (theft) had been registered against the suspects.

