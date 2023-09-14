Phagwara: Two booked on theft charge

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked two persons on the charge of stealing iron rods from a gurdwara at a village. The investigating officer (IO) said the suspects had been identified as Kantu, a resident of Chak Kalan village, and his brother Seepa. Surinder Pal Singh, a resident of the same village, told the police that the suspects broke open the lock of the main gate of the gurdwara on the night of August 20 and stole iron rods. The IO said a case under Sections 457 (housebreaking by night to commit an offense punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the IPC had been registered against the suspects. OC

Four booked for assaulting man

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur (Nakodar) police have booked four persons on the charge of assaulting a co-villager. Investigating officer (IO) Harwinder Singh said the suspects had been identified as Ajay, Jassi, Shali and Sourav, all residents of Muhem village. Joginder Singh, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the suspects assaulted him on August 14. He suffered injuries in the attack. A case under Sections 323, 324, 506 and 34 of the IPC has been registered. OC

PO lands in police net

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), who was absconding for the past few months. Investigating officer Rajinder Pal Singh said the accused had been identified as Suraj, a resident of Mohalla Rannjit Nagar, Nakodar. He was wanted in a case of theft registered in 2018 and was declared a PO recently.

