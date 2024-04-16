 Phagwara: Two held for molestation : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

In brief

Phagwara: Two held for molestation

Phagwara: Two held for molestation


Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The police have booked three persons on the charges of molesting a woman and beating her up in the Prempura locality here on Monday night. The police later arrested two of the suspects, identified as Harjit Singh and Joginder Singh, residents of the same locality, while their accomplice, Surjan Kumar, is still at large. The police registered a case against the suspects under Sections 354 and 34 of the IPC. OC

Bikers flee with woman’s purse

Phagwara: Two unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched a purse from a woman on the Phagwara-Palahai road on Monday night. On a complaint lodged by victim Kulwinder Kaur, a resident of Kangniwal village, the police have registered a case under Section 379-B of the IPC. OC

VHP activists hold dharna

Phagwara: Activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Phagwara, led by its district president Hari Krishan Duggal, on Tuesday registered a protest against the killing of Vikas Parbhakar, president, VHP, Nangal, and staged a dharna amidst noisy demonstration. VHP leaders, including Arun Malhotra, Vivek Gupta, Deepak Bhardwaj, Inderjit Karwal and Arun Khosla, demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for the family. The protesters submitted a memorandum to Phagwara SDM Jashanjit Singh who reached the protest site to pacify the protesters. OC

Two booked on fraud charges

Hoshiarpur: The district police have booked two persons on the charges of fraud. According to information, Parminder Singh, a resident of Gera village, told the Hajipur police that Amit Malik, a resident of Solan, allegedly cheated him of Rs 5 lakh on the pretext of providing him a job in the Army. Gurnam Singh, a resident of Galowal village, told the Dasuya police that Jagjit Singh, a resident of Sector 34-A, Chandigarh, had allegedly cheated his relative of Rs 29.18 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. The police have registered cases and initiated further investigations. OC

Four nabbed with liquor

Hoshiarpur: The district police arrested four smugglers and recovered contraband from them. According to information, the Model Town police recovered 25 bottles of liquor from two persons. The suspects have been identified as Dashrath Kumar, alias Deva, a resident of Purhiran, and Balwinder Heer, alias Vicky, a resident of Sunder Nagar. The Hajipur police recovered 30 litres of liquor from Gurbhajan Kumar, a resident of Ghasitpur. The Talwara police recovered eight bottles of liquor from Yashpal Singh, a resident of Labar. Cases under the Excise Act have been registered against the suspects.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Phagwara


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

2 days after Manish Tewari gets Congress ticket from Chandigarh, Pawan Bansal’s close aides quit party posts

2
India

21 ex-judges write to CJI against escalating attempts to undermine judiciary through ‘calculated pressure’

3
Ludhiana

‘Patient and dead body on same bed all night’ in Ludhiana hospital: Sukhbir Badal posts picture, lambasts AAP govt over 'false achievements’ in health sector

4
India

Excise ‘scam’: No immediate relief for Delhi CM Kejriwal, Supreme Court issues notice to ED, next hearing on April 29

5
Himachal

Year after cracking 'Joe Biden-Dalai Lama' joke, Kangana Ranaut reaches McLeodganj to seek Tibetan spiritual leader’s blessings

6
Delhi

‘Kejriwal being treated like terrorist’, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after meeting Delhi counterpart in Tihar jail

7
India

Firing at Salman Khan's home: Shooter Vishal, one of the accused, is wanted gangster from Gurugram

8
Sports

Former Australia cricketer Michael Slater remanded in police custody for assault and stalking

9
India

Rahul Gandhi's helicopter checked by election officials in Tamil Nadu

10
India

‘Excuses...’: PM Modi slams Opposition's ‘no level playing field’ allegation

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Top News

Only 3% ED cases against politicians, honest have nothing to fear: PM Modi

Only 3% ED cases against politicians, honest have nothing to fear: PM Modi

Slams Opposition parties, says laws governing probe agencies...

Salman Khan house firing: 2 arrested from Gujarat; both residents of Bihar

Salman Khan house firing: 2 arrested from Gujarat; both residents of Bihar

A preliminary probe suggested that both Pal and Gupta were h...

No relief for Kejriwal yet, SC to take up plea on April 29

No relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal yet, Supreme Court to take up plea on April 29

Delhi court extends CM’s judicial custody till April 23

Iran permits Indian officials to meet 17 crew aboard seized ship

Iran permits Indian officials to meet 17 crew aboard seized ship

‘Calculated bid to weaken judiciary’: 21 former judges write letter to CJI

‘Calculated bid to weaken judiciary’: 21 former judges write letter to CJI

Part of PM’s campaign to browbeat judiciary: Congress


Cities

View All

Police crack jewellery shop robbery case

Police crack jewellery shop robbery case

DTF members condole death of woman mid-day meal worker

Vigilance nabs ASI for taking Rs 5K bribe

Hand over Children’s Park at Company Bagh to public: Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh to AIT Chairman

School bus drivers exhorted to follow traffic rules in letter & spirit

INDIA VOTES 2024: To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

It’s party’s call, but want to fight from Bathinda: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Chandigarh: 17 challaned for wasting water

Chandigarh: 17 challaned for wasting water

Fire scare at event attended by Punjab Governor at Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh

Pawan Bansal, aides skip key Congress meeting in Chandigarh

Several Chandigarh Congress office-bearers resign, seek Harmohinder Singh Lucky’s removal

Mohali: Flier posts ordeal in sky on social media

Supreme Court asks MLA Amanatullah to appear before ED on April 18

Supreme Court asks MLA Amanatullah to appear before ED on April 18

CM will meet 2 ministers in jail every week: Pathak

Days in jail strengthened my struggle, determination: Sanjay

AAP, Congress denying women representation: BJP chief

BJP will retain all 7 seats, says Dhankar

Jalandhar LS seat: Barring SAD, all parties ready with candidates

Jalandhar LS seat: Barring SAD, all parties ready with candidates

Won’t seek votes for any political party, says AAP MP Seechewal

BJP releases poll manifesto, says it’s an overview of India in 2047

Youth stabbed to death over old feud

Fire breaks out at sports factory, immigration office

EPFO recovers Rs 30.22 crore from 49 defaulter establishments in Ludhiana

EPFO recovers Rs 30.22 crore from 49 defaulter establishments in Ludhiana

Patient shares bed with corpse at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Wheat procurement: 2,150 MT arrives in Ludhiana district mandis

Loh-Langar land row: Residents feel cheated, anxious about future

INDIA VOTES 2024: People will help BJP win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, says Vijay Sampla

Giving MSP on all crops too tough: Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Giving MSP on all crops too tough: Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Patiala: Turncoats leave electorate confused over party symbols

Railway cricket meet kicks off

Special event marks Khalsa Sajna Diwas