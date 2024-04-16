Phagwara: Two held for molestation

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The police have booked three persons on the charges of molesting a woman and beating her up in the Prempura locality here on Monday night. The police later arrested two of the suspects, identified as Harjit Singh and Joginder Singh, residents of the same locality, while their accomplice, Surjan Kumar, is still at large. The police registered a case against the suspects under Sections 354 and 34 of the IPC. OC

Bikers flee with woman’s purse

Phagwara: Two unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched a purse from a woman on the Phagwara-Palahai road on Monday night. On a complaint lodged by victim Kulwinder Kaur, a resident of Kangniwal village, the police have registered a case under Section 379-B of the IPC. OC

VHP activists hold dharna

Phagwara: Activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Phagwara, led by its district president Hari Krishan Duggal, on Tuesday registered a protest against the killing of Vikas Parbhakar, president, VHP, Nangal, and staged a dharna amidst noisy demonstration. VHP leaders, including Arun Malhotra, Vivek Gupta, Deepak Bhardwaj, Inderjit Karwal and Arun Khosla, demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for the family. The protesters submitted a memorandum to Phagwara SDM Jashanjit Singh who reached the protest site to pacify the protesters. OC

Two booked on fraud charges

Hoshiarpur: The district police have booked two persons on the charges of fraud. According to information, Parminder Singh, a resident of Gera village, told the Hajipur police that Amit Malik, a resident of Solan, allegedly cheated him of Rs 5 lakh on the pretext of providing him a job in the Army. Gurnam Singh, a resident of Galowal village, told the Dasuya police that Jagjit Singh, a resident of Sector 34-A, Chandigarh, had allegedly cheated his relative of Rs 29.18 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. The police have registered cases and initiated further investigations. OC

Four nabbed with liquor

Hoshiarpur: The district police arrested four smugglers and recovered contraband from them. According to information, the Model Town police recovered 25 bottles of liquor from two persons. The suspects have been identified as Dashrath Kumar, alias Deva, a resident of Purhiran, and Balwinder Heer, alias Vicky, a resident of Sunder Nagar. The Hajipur police recovered 30 litres of liquor from Gurbhajan Kumar, a resident of Ghasitpur. The Talwara police recovered eight bottles of liquor from Yashpal Singh, a resident of Labar. Cases under the Excise Act have been registered against the suspects.

