 Phagwara: Two held for stealing bags : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

In brief

Phagwara: Two held for stealing bags

Phagwara: Two held for stealing bags


Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested two miscreants on the charge of stealing potato bags from a cold store. Malsian police post in-charge Kewal Singh said the suspects, were identified as Gursewak Singh, alias Somu, a resident of Kamalgarh village in Ferozepur district, and Navdeep Singh, alias Nandu, a resident of Pati Shahla Nagar, Malsian village. Vinod Kumar, a resident of Bir Pind village, complained to the police that the suspects had been stealing potato bags stored in Khehra Farm and Cold Store at Pati Shahla Nagar for the last 15 days. Kewal said a case under Sections 457 (lurking house trespass), 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 34 (committing crime with common intention) of the IPC had been registered against the suspects. oc

One held for killing pet dog

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a villager on the charge of killing a pet dog. Malsian police post in-charge Kewal Singh said the suspect, was identified as Balraj Singh, a resident of Nihaloo Wal village. Sudagar Singh, a resident of the same village, had complained to the police that the suspect knowingly crushed to death his pet dog under his car on June 5 evening. Kewal said a case under Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle) of the IPC was registered against the suspect. oc

Woman held with heroin

Phillaur: The police arrested a woman drug peddler and recovered 52 grams of heroin from her possession on Friday night. Ankur Gupta, SSP, said the arrested suspect, was identified as Amarjit Kaur, a resident of Talwandi Kalan village, near Ladhowal. The suspect was nabbed at a high-tech naka near Phillaur. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspect, the SSP said. oc

Mobile tower batteries stolen

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked unidentified persons on the charge of stealing batteries from a mobile tower. Kuldeep Singh, a resident of SAS Nagar (Mohali), complained to the police that unidentified suspects stole batteries from a mobile tower of Jio company installed at Naragpur village on May 28 night. Investigating officer (IO) Balvir Singh said a case under Section 379 (theft) of the IPC had been registered against unidentified suspects in this connection. oc

One held for assaulting cop

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a villager on the charge of assaulting a policeman. Investigating Officer (IO) Satpal said the suspect, was identified as Manjinder Singh, alias Ramna, a resident of Kadian village. ASI Gurdev Singh, a resident of Bhadma village, told the police that a police party went to arrest a suspect in an assault case registered in 2020. The ASI said when the police party reached home of the suspect, his brother Manjinder attacked and injured him with a sword. He said their mother Sarabjit Kaur helped Manpreet flee from the spot. The IO said a case under Sections 307, 186, 333, 353, 224, 225, 324, 506 and 34 of the IPC was registered against the suspect, his mother and brother.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ferozepur #Phagwara


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

2 Punjab's Nurmahal cousin sisters shot at by Nakodar boy in US, one dies of wounds

2
Punjab

Punjabi NRI 'assaulted' in Himachal Pradesh's Dalhousie; SAD, Congress leaders link it to Kangana Ranaut incident

3
Delhi

Excise policy ‘scam’: Delhi High Court orders Sunita Kejriwal to take down video of court proceedings

4
Diaspora

Indian-origin ex-airline manager wanted in Canada’s largest gold heist to turn himself in, says lawyer

5
India

No question of taking back rebels: Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar after MVA's stellar Lok Sabha performance

6
India

‘Melodi’ moment again: Italian PM Meloni clicks selfie with PM Modi on sidelines of G7 Summit

7
Uttarakhand

14 dead as tempo traveller carrying tourists falls into Alaknanda river in Uttarakhand

8
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: Why party-hopper Ravneet Singh Bittu is the flavour of BJP

9
Punjab

Nurmahal woman shot dead in New Jersey, family with limited means faces bleak future

10
India

‘Close ally’ Japan set to sanction Indian firms for trade ties with Russia

Don't Miss

View All
Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Top News

‘Close ally’ Japan set to sanction Indian firms for trade ties with Russia

‘Close ally’ Japan set to sanction Indian firms for trade ties with Russia

Japan opts to toe position maintained by America on Ukraine ...

Willing to work with India, says Trudeau after meeting Modi

Willing to work with India, says Justin Trudeau after meeting PM Modi at G7 Summit in Italy

The meeting, which took place in Apulia, southern Italy, is ...

Punjab drug overdose: 14 deaths in 14 days

Punjab drug overdose: 14 deaths in 14 days

Unending menace: In June 2018, a similar crisis had hit Punj...

After Mohan Bhagwat’s barbs, RSS to regroup with BJP for UP Assembly bypoll battle

After Mohan Bhagwat’s barbs, RSS to regroup with BJP for UP Assembly bypoll battle

Sangh leader had flagged the need for humility

Amit Shah to review J&K security today, 3rd meet in three days

Amit Shah to review J-K security situation today, 3rd meet in three days

The first J-K review was held by PM Narendra Modi on Thursda...


Cities

View All

Land dispute claims man’s life in Tarn Taran village

Land dispute claims man’s life in Tarn Taran village

Attacked in Himachal, Punjabi-Spanish couple demands action

City police conduct cordon & search ops in three zones

Majha House opens literary series with 2 authors

Businessman gets Rs 1cr extortion call

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Admn floats fresh tender for track-&-trace system for liquor

Admn floats fresh tender for track-&-trace system for liquor

Form governing bodies, PU tells all affiliated colleges

Panchkula admn gears up for Yoga Day

Patients hassled as medicine prices vary at PGI chemists

NHAI officials told to speed up repair work in Mohali district

Release more water on humanitarian grounds, AAP urges Haryana Govt

Release more water on humanitarian grounds, AAP urges Haryana Govt

Delhi High Court orders Arvind Kejriwal’s wife to take down video of court proceedings

AAP MLAs write to Union Minister on water crisis in Delhi

Congress holds ‘matka phod’ protests in Delhi

Rithala-Narela-Kundli Metro corridor gets Centre’s nod

PM Awas Yojana remains a non-starter for needy families

PM Awas Yojana remains a non-starter for needy families

No nomination filed till Day 2

Robbers loot Rs 2.33L from finance firm

Two killed, one injured as car rams into truck near Eastwood village

Kin of two gangsters held in extortion case

Paddy transplantation begins in Ludhiana district

Paddy transplantation begins in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Businessmen sore over erratic electricity supply

Labour shortage cripples industry in Ludhiana

Farmers to make Ladhowal plaza toll-free from today

NHAI withdraws Rs 957-crore Southern Bypass project

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Man killed as SUV hits bike

Blood donation camp