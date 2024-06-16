Phagwara: Two held for stealing bags

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested two miscreants on the charge of stealing potato bags from a cold store. Malsian police post in-charge Kewal Singh said the suspects, were identified as Gursewak Singh, alias Somu, a resident of Kamalgarh village in Ferozepur district, and Navdeep Singh, alias Nandu, a resident of Pati Shahla Nagar, Malsian village. Vinod Kumar, a resident of Bir Pind village, complained to the police that the suspects had been stealing potato bags stored in Khehra Farm and Cold Store at Pati Shahla Nagar for the last 15 days. Kewal said a case under Sections 457 (lurking house trespass), 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 34 (committing crime with common intention) of the IPC had been registered against the suspects. oc

One held for killing pet dog

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a villager on the charge of killing a pet dog. Malsian police post in-charge Kewal Singh said the suspect, was identified as Balraj Singh, a resident of Nihaloo Wal village. Sudagar Singh, a resident of the same village, had complained to the police that the suspect knowingly crushed to death his pet dog under his car on June 5 evening. Kewal said a case under Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle) of the IPC was registered against the suspect. oc

Woman held with heroin

Phillaur: The police arrested a woman drug peddler and recovered 52 grams of heroin from her possession on Friday night. Ankur Gupta, SSP, said the arrested suspect, was identified as Amarjit Kaur, a resident of Talwandi Kalan village, near Ladhowal. The suspect was nabbed at a high-tech naka near Phillaur. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspect, the SSP said. oc

Mobile tower batteries stolen

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked unidentified persons on the charge of stealing batteries from a mobile tower. Kuldeep Singh, a resident of SAS Nagar (Mohali), complained to the police that unidentified suspects stole batteries from a mobile tower of Jio company installed at Naragpur village on May 28 night. Investigating officer (IO) Balvir Singh said a case under Section 379 (theft) of the IPC had been registered against unidentified suspects in this connection. oc

One held for assaulting cop

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a villager on the charge of assaulting a policeman. Investigating Officer (IO) Satpal said the suspect, was identified as Manjinder Singh, alias Ramna, a resident of Kadian village. ASI Gurdev Singh, a resident of Bhadma village, told the police that a police party went to arrest a suspect in an assault case registered in 2020. The ASI said when the police party reached home of the suspect, his brother Manjinder attacked and injured him with a sword. He said their mother Sarabjit Kaur helped Manpreet flee from the spot. The IO said a case under Sections 307, 186, 333, 353, 224, 225, 324, 506 and 34 of the IPC was registered against the suspect, his mother and brother.

