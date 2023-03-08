Phagwara: Two nabbed for stealing batteries

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested two Moga district residents for stealing batteries from a tower. Investigating Officer (IO) Dalit Singh said the accused had been identified as Akash Kumar, alias Akash, a resident of Dharam Kot, and Aman Singh, alias Romi, a resident of Bhindar village. Amar Singh, a resident of Malsian village, complained to the police that the accused stole two batteries from the ATC tower at Parjian Kalan village. According to the IO, a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the accused and the stolen batteries recovered from them. OC

Three held on charge of affray

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested three persons and booked four others on the charge of affray and rioting. Investigating Officer (IO) Govindar Singh said the accused had been identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, a resident of Uggi village, Sonu, a resident of Bhargo Camp and Shivam, a resident of Mitha Pur village in Jalandhar. The IO said the accused and their accomplices were planning to attack a Jalandhar resident while staying near Guru Nanak National College, Nakodar. Govindar Singh said a case under Sections 160, 148 and 149 of the IPC had been registered against the accused and their four other accomplices. oc

Man booked for harassment

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by a woman, the police have registered a case under Sections 323, 354 and 451 of the IPC against her father-in-law on the charge of sexually assaulting her in his house at Gandhwan village near Phagwara. The victim told the police that her husband Paramjit Ram went to the UAE two years ago and her father-in-law would harass and sexually assault her. The police are investigating the case. The accused was identified as Churr Ram. No arrests have been made so far.