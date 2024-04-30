Phagwara: Villager held for cheating

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a Shahkot villager on the charges of breach of trust and cheating. Investigating officer (IO) Major Singh said the suspect had been identified as Mulakh Raj, a resident of Kangnna village falling under the Shahkot police. Sarwan Singh, a resident of Pritam Pura locality in New Delhi, complained to the Jalandhar (rural) Senior Superintendent of Police that the suspect lured him to do potato business to earn more profits. He prepared fake receipts of storing potatoes and cheated him of Rs 3.66 lakh. A case under Sections 406 (breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC was registered against the suspect. OC

100 intoxicant tablets seized

Phagwara: The Nakodar City police have arrested a drug peddler for selling intoxicant tablets. The suspect has been identified as Buta Ram, alias Buta, a resident of Riayab Wal village. Investigating officer (IO) Hans Raj said 100 intoxicant tablets were recovered from his possession. A case under Sections 22-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered. OC

Bikers flee with woman’s chain

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked two persons on the charge of snatching a woman’s gold chain. Buta Ram, investigating officer (IO) and in-charge of the Talwandi Sanghera police post, said the suspects had been identified as Jatinder Kumar, alias Jiti, and Harsha Kumar, alias Harsh, residents of Mule Wal Arayin village. Balwinder Kaur, a resident of Parjian Khurd village, told the police that two motorcycle-borne suspects waylaid her on the Parjian Khurd Gate on the evening of April 25. The suspects snatched her gold chain and fled the spot. A case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects. Raids are being conducted to nab the duo. OC

Man held with illicit liquor

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have arrested a person on the charge of selling illicit country-made liquor. Investigating officer (IO) Davinder said the suspect had been identified as Surjit Singh, a resident of Sango Wal. The IO said 30 bottles of hooch were recovered from his possession. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act has been registered. OC

Drug peddler in police net

Phagwara: The police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 10 intoxicant capsules and 10 grams of heroin from his possession on Sunday night. Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said the suspect, identified as Jabjung, alias Jaila, a resident of Ranipur village near Phagwara, was nabbed at a checkpoint. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect.

